Dallas ISD teacher named "Texas Teacher of the Year," to move on to national contest

Eric Hale is a teacher for David G. Burnet Elementary School in the Dallas Independent School district.

During the Texas Association of School Administrators and Texas Association of School Boards Convention, which was held virtually, Hale was named the "Texas Teacher of the Year" for 2021!

Watch as Burnet Elementary educator Eric Hale makes history as the first Black male to win Texas Teacher of the Year.



This isn't the first accolade Hale has received, either.

In February, he was recognized by Dallas' own Kelly Clarkson for "his continued excellence in the classroom."

Now, Hale is up for national recognition, representing Texas in the National Teacher of the Year program that will occur in the spring.

Hale makes it a point to "transform" his classroom into a fun, experience for his students. He said in an interview back in February, "We use a lot of music in my classroom. If I can keep my kids energized and keep them engaged I can teach them how to do anything."

