Dallas Orders All Electric Rental Scooters To Be Removed From The Streets By Friday

Electric rental scooters will soon become a thing of the past in Dallas.

A new mandate announced Monday evening has ordered rental companies to completely cease operations by Wednesday, and have all their scooters collected by Friday. This order comes after Dallas' transportation department says the city has received numerous complaints about public safety, and riders not following the rules.

Mike Rogers, Dallas’ transportation director, said in a written statement, "We have received complaints about scooters and would like to make substantial changes to the scooter program. The changes will include public safety considerations so that the city may have safe modes of alternative transportation."

The Dallas City Council lifted a ban on motorized scooters back in June 2018 in order to encourage residents to seek alternative forms of transportation. Numerous scooter companies moved in, and last year, there were estimated around 15,000 of the two-wheeled vehicles scattered around the city.

Via Dallas News