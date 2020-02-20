Dallas Police Officer Goes Viral For Selfie Session With K9 Companion

Officer Andre Cloyd of the Dallas Police Department is partnered with K9 Officer, Zigi.

Officer Cloyd and Zigi were on duty at Love Field this past weekend when they decided to take some time for a little selfie session.

Well, a passerby captured their session, and Officers Cloyd and Zigi have gone absolutely viral. Gina Anzaldua captured the moment, and posted the moments to a Facebook group dedicated to dogs. She wrote, "They captured what’s just everyday life for us. We weren’t doing anything special. That sweet [boy> was his partner, not just a dog."

Cloyd is the only member of his family living in North Texas, and likes to send selfies and text messages to his family constantly. He considers Zigi, and his other dog Bentley his family. He said, "I tell people, ‘Hey, these are my pets, these are my dogs, these are my two kids.’ We take photos together, we watch movies together, we go to the gym together."

Via NBC DFW