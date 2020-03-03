Five Dallas Police Officers Sent Home After Potentially Being Exposed To Coronavirus

Five Dallas police officers were sent home as a precautionary measure Sunday after potentially being exposed to the coronavirus.

The department says a man involved in an assault case Sunday morning potentially has COVID-19 or coronavirus. He was treated for his injuries, and was put back into police custody to be transferred to jail. The jail staff then notified the DPD about the potential exposure to coronavirus. The arrested man told staffers he had coronavirus so he was taken to be screened. However, he showed no symptoms exhibiting the presence of COVID-19.

@CityOfDallas #coronavirus (COVID-19) Update 3-2-2020

Provided by the @DallasCityMgr office.

The first 2 pictures contain the text of the message update.

The remaining pictures are the attachments that came with the memo. 1/2#COVID19 #Dallas pic.twitter.com/EZC9ztz6rE — Adam R. Bazaldua (@AdamBazaldua) March 3, 2020

Despite the claims of the arrested, the five officers came out of the tests clean and free of coronavirus, and are expected to be back at work Tuesday. The police cruiser used to transfer the man was also taken out of commission temporarily to be cleaned.

Via Fox 4