Five Dallas Police Officers Sent Home After Potentially Being Exposed To Coronavirus

March 3, 2020
Five Dallas police officers were sent home as a precautionary measure Sunday after potentially being exposed to the coronavirus.

The department says a man involved in an assault case Sunday morning potentially has COVID-19 or coronavirus.  He was treated for his injuries, and was put back into police custody to be transferred to jail.  The jail staff then notified the DPD about the potential exposure to coronavirus.  The arrested man told staffers he had coronavirus so he was taken to be screened.  However, he showed no symptoms exhibiting the presence of COVID-19.

Despite the claims of the arrested, the five officers came out of the tests clean and free of coronavirus, and are expected to be back at work Tuesday.  The police cruiser used to transfer the man was also taken out of commission temporarily to be cleaned.

Via Fox 4

