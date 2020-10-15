Toad the French Bulldog is a Dallas pup wearing a different Halloween costume every day of October

Toad is a french bulldog who lives in Dallas with his owner Amy, an attorney.

And Amy loves dressing Toad up in Halloween costumes. Well, we're pretty sure Toad loves it just as much!

Amy said, "We use sily characters from our favorite movies," and explained that most of Toad's costume are actually children's clothing.

As for her favorite, Amy said, "My favorite one is LaFawnduh from Napoleon Dynamite. The way he looked down in the photo really captured Kip from the movie."

Good boy, Toad.

Via Good News Network