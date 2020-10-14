Dallas woman becomes "neighborhood frog lady" after distributing baby frogs to neighborhood children

When Amy Ananian was potty-training her new pup last month, she noticed a slew of baby frogs had hatched in her pond in the backyard.

The Dallas woman didn't want to call pest control as she didn't want any harm to come to the creatures because they were so cute. So instead, she found a wonderful teaching opportunity for the kids in her neighborhood.

So Ananian created little boxes, filled them with water, plants and flowers, and dropped them off at the homes of neighbors she thought might be interested. And for those who weren’t home when she dropped by, she left the baby frogs on the doorstep as a "fun surprise." Believe it or not, she became a hit on her neighborhood's Nextdoor app.

Once Ananian had revealed herself as the neighborhood frog lady, she received numerous requests for more frogs for neighbors' gardens and grandchildren. She said, "I had a lot of really fun interactions with people and people were getting to share their memories. It’s kind of been great to witness and great to see that we really have kind of slowed down during this time and focused on what matters."

“I do hope that maybe small acts of kindness that people might see, that they might take action on it and now is the time to be the light and be the change that we want to see," said Ananian.

Via NBC DFW