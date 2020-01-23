Dallas Zoo Celebrates Birth Of First Hartmann's Mountain Zebra Born At The Zoo

January 23, 2020
Earlier in the week, the Dallas Zoo announced the birth of a brand new baby zebra.

This was a special one, too, as this was the very first Hartmann's mountain zebra born at the zoo!

The zoo revealed they will be announcing the name of the baby zebra very soon, and will soon also reveal when he will be going on display.

