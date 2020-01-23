Dallas Zoo Celebrates Birth Of First Hartmann's Mountain Zebra Born At The Zoo

Earlier in the week, the Dallas Zoo announced the birth of a brand new baby zebra.

This was a special one, too, as this was the very first Hartmann's mountain zebra born at the zoo!

Say hello to the VERY FIRST Hartmann's mountain zebra born at the Dallas Zoo! This little guy was born January 6 to mom Keeya and dad Saba. Everyone is doing well, and our stripy baby was walking and nursing within one hour of his birth... pic.twitter.com/cbnaGItg22 — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) January 21, 2020

The zoo revealed they will be announcing the name of the baby zebra very soon, and will soon also reveal when he will be going on display.

Via CBS DFW