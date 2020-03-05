Dating App "Hinge" Will Pay You $100 To Go On A Date, And Stop Using Their App

March 5, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Woman, Dating App, Heart, Smartphone

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Dating app Hinge wants you to put down your smartphones for a bit, and they'll pay you to do so.

In honor of the National Day of Unplugging, Hinge will pay you $100 to go out on a date, and then discontinune their use of the app for 24 hours.

Nathan Roth, Hinge’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement, "Introducing people on Hinge is just the beginning of a connection.  The real magic happens in person and in real life. We’ll never stop encouraging our users to meet up, and this Friday, we’re excited to give them a little extra incentive to set up a date and put Hinge away.

To get the cash, og in to Hinge to set up a date for March 6 and then at 3 p.m., open the app and hit the “Pause Your Account” option before you exit. Your account will need to be paused for a full 24 hours.  Then, proceed to Hinge’s “Let’s Unplug Together” form to give all the details about your "unplugged" date.

Via Fox Business

Tags: 
Hinge
Dating App
Dating
date
Pay
National Day of Unplugging