Dating App "Hinge" Will Pay You $100 To Go On A Date, And Stop Using Their App

Dating app Hinge wants you to put down your smartphones for a bit, and they'll pay you to do so.

In honor of the National Day of Unplugging, Hinge will pay you $100 to go out on a date, and then discontinune their use of the app for 24 hours.

If you schedule a @Hinge date this weekend, you might be able to score $100.



Timed to #NationalDayofUnplugging on March 6, the dating app has announced a new incentive for users to schedule IRL dates. https://t.co/hCJXnf4pK8 pic.twitter.com/I2eafZ64qM — Adweek at #ChallengerBrands (@Adweek) March 4, 2020

Nathan Roth, Hinge’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement, "Introducing people on Hinge is just the beginning of a connection. The real magic happens in person and in real life. We’ll never stop encouraging our users to meet up, and this Friday, we’re excited to give them a little extra incentive to set up a date and put Hinge away.

80% of Hinge users say they would benefit from less screen time. — Hinge (@hinge) March 4, 2020

To get the cash, og in to Hinge to set up a date for March 6 and then at 3 p.m., open the app and hit the “Pause Your Account” option before you exit. Your account will need to be paused for a full 24 hours. Then, proceed to Hinge’s “Let’s Unplug Together” form to give all the details about your "unplugged" date.

