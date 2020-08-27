New Dating App Requires You To Have 20-Year Age Gap With Potential Mate

A brand new dating app wants to hook you up with a very specific type of partner.

"Dating 20" is a brand new dating app, described by site creator David Minns as the "World’s 1st extreme age gap dating site," where users can only match with someone 20 years younger, or older, than themselves.

Minns explained that his desire to create the site came from his desire to end the stigma in dating people significantly older or younger than themselves. He said, "Trying to connect with someone more than 20 years older/younger on a product like Tinder or Bumble is at best going to end up with a lot of rejection. Everyone knows where they stand on 20 — and you cannot even take a sneaky look at someone with a 19-year gap. It’s like being socially distanced by 20 years."

New 'extreme' dating site only matches users with 20-year age gap https://t.co/avFo39z1qA pic.twitter.com/214eM7AMck — New York Post (@nypost) August 26, 2020

Dating 20 has no swiping, or any barriers to communication, which means that the algorithm allows all users with the appropriate age gap to instantly contact one another.

Via NY Post