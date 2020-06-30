David Bowie's Final Concert In Dallas To Be Released As Live Album

Davids Bowie last performed in Dallas in 1995 at Starplex Amphitheater, now known as Dos Equis Pavilion.

It was the 17th show during a tour supporting his album Outside, of which he had Nine Inch Nails as his opening act.

The Bowie estate released the first track from the album today, Bowie's performance of "Teenage Wildlife."

Video of Teenage Wildlife (Live at the Starplex Amphitheater, Dallas, 13th October, 1995)

The Bowie estate plans to release the full album, Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas ’95), sometime in July.

Via Dallas News