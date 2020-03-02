David Byrne Performs Talking Heads Classic On "SNL"

This past weekend saw the return of David Byrne, frontman of the legendary Talking Heads, to Saturday Night Live.

Not only did Byrne make a cameo appearance in one of the sketches, he also went into the vault, performing the classic track "Once In A Lifetime."

He's just as weird and sounds just as amazing as ever!

Video of David Byrne: Once in a Lifetime (Live) - SNL

This is the first time Byrne has appeared on SNL since 1989.

He also made a cameo appearance in the sketch "Airport Sushi," where he also revived another Talking Heads classic, performing an inspired rendition of “Road to Nowhere,” in the sketch dubbed “Plane to Nowhere."

Video of Airport Sushi - SNL

Via Rolling Stone