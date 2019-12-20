Australian Day Care Center Replaces Santa With "Sustainability Pirate"

A day care center in Australia decided to forgo traditional holiday festivities for their celebration at the end of the year.

Rather than Santa Claus, kids at Kensington Children’s Cooperative in Melbourne were treated to a "get-together-picnic" and "fresh food swap" with a "sustainability pirate."

We have no idea what that means, either.

An anonymous parent described the sustainability pirate as "taking Christmas out of Christmas," and accused the centre of operating in a "deep, inner-hipster world."

Via News.com.au