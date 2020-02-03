Demi Lovato Predicted She'd Perform At The Super Bowl Ten Years Ago

Dallas' own Demi Lovato absolutely tore the house down with her amazing rendition of the Star Spangled Banner before last night's Super Bowl matchup against the Chiefs and 49ers.

Video of Demi Lovato Sings the National Anthem | Super Bowl LIV Pregame

As if the performance wasn't spectacular enough, Lovato fulfilled an actual dream come true.

Almost ten years ago to the day, Lovato tweeted how one day, she would sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl.

One day, I'm gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy.... — Team Demi (@ddlovato) February 7, 2010

What an incredible moment!

Last week at the 62nd Grammy Awards, Lovato debuted her new song "Anyone," sparking an incredible start to 2020 for the 27-year-old.

Video of Demi Lovato - Anyone (Live From The 62nd GRAMMYs ® / 2020)

Via Billboard