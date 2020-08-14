Dennis Quaid Adopts Shelter Cat Also Named Dennis Quaid

Dennis Quaid is now the proud father of a brand new baby.

A brand new fur baby, rather, a cat from West Virginia, who also happens to be named Dennis Quaid.

The cat was introduced by the Lynchburg Humane Society in Lynchburg, Virginia as part of their Clear the Shelters initiative. Word of Dennis Quad the cat made its way to Dennis Quad the actor, and he knew exactly what he had to do. Quaid said, "It was really off the wall, but I just couldn’t resist. I had to."

Video of Dennis Quaid adopts Dennis Quaid (the cat) in Lynchburg, Virginia

This weekend, Jimmy Jellinek, co-host of The Pet Show podcast, of which Quars also stars, is flying to Lynchburg to pick up Dennis Quaid. Quaid the actor also recommended a new method to help more pets get adopted. He said, "Maybe they should start naming animals in shelters after different celebrities and see who bites."

Via WSLS