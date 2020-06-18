Denny's Offering Bacon Bouquet For Father's Day

June 18, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Bacon, Isolated, White Background

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

If you're struggling trying to come up with a gift for Father's Day (this Sunday!), Denny's has got your back.

Through Postmates, Denny's is offering a free bouquet made entirely of bacon from June 19 to June 21.  You just need to spend a minimum of $25, and by using the promo code BACONBOUQUET, and you'll be eligible for the bouquet totally free of charge.

Happy Father's Day!

Via Delish

Tags: 
Denny's
Postmates
food
breakfast
Father's Day
Bacon Bouquet
Bouquet