Investigation Discovery's Derrick Levasseur talks new documentary "Joe Exotic: Before He Was King"

September 28, 2020
Joe Exotic, Stage, Tiger, 2016

(Photo by Steve Sisney/The Oklahoman via the USA TODAY Network)

Tonight, on Investigation Discovery, a documentary is airing called Joe Exotic: Before He Was King.

This is a special project of ID's own Derrick Levasseur, who called the special a "prequel" to the Netflix documentary series Tiger King.

Like most of us, Levasseur, took a special interest in the tale of Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, Don Lewis, and it all back in March with the release of the docuseries.

Miles in the Morning spoke with Levasseur ahead of the documentary's premiere, and dove into what exactly make Joe Exotic became the man we all saw in Tiger King.

Joe Exotic: Before He Was King airs TONIGHT, September 28 on Investigation Discovery at 9pm!

 

 

 

Derrick Levasseur
Tiger King
Joe Exotic
Investigation Discvoery