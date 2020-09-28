Investigation Discovery's Derrick Levasseur talks new documentary "Joe Exotic: Before He Was King"

Tonight, on Investigation Discovery, a documentary is airing called Joe Exotic: Before He Was King.

This is a special project of ID's own Derrick Levasseur, who called the special a "prequel" to the Netflix documentary series Tiger King.

Like most of us, Levasseur, took a special interest in the tale of Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, Don Lewis, and it all back in March with the release of the docuseries.

I want to investigate the death of Don Lewis. His family, friends, and detectives who worked the case all want the same thing. Let’s make this happen @DiscoveryID. #TigerKing — Derrick Levasseur (@DerrickL) March 28, 2020

Miles in the Morning spoke with Levasseur ahead of the documentary's premiere, and dove into what exactly make Joe Exotic became the man we all saw in Tiger King.

Joe Exotic: Before He Was King airs TONIGHT, September 28 on Investigation Discovery at 9pm!