DFW Is Getting A New Area Code Because The Population Keeps Growing

Dallas-Fort Worth is growing so much and at such a rapid pace, we will soon run out of phone numbers.

Officials estimate that by the first three months of 2021, phone numbers starting with 214, 469, and 972 are expected to run out. As such, the Public Utility Commission of Texas has approved of the area code 945, which will be assigned to new phone numbers over the next 13 years.

Governor Greg Abbott said in a written statement, “The growth of the population in Dallas and surrounding cities is a reflection of the continued economic vitality in the region and across the state.”

People who already have existing numbers beginning with 214, 469, and 972 will be able to keep them. Any new numbers starting with 945 will be assigned in 2021, say officials.

Via WFAA