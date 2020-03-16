Dirk Nowitzki Calls Former Teammate To Help Pull His Minivan Out Of The Mud

Former Maverick Deron WIlliams played for the team from 2015 to 2017.

He recently received a text from a former teammate seeking assistance, and that former teammate was none other than the greatest player in Mavs history, Dirk Nowitzki.

Apparently, Dirk has been living his full on dad-life in retirement, and took the minivan out for a ride. Unfortunately, his van got stuck in some mud, and that's when Dirk decided to reach out to Williams.

Williams ranks 22nd all time in NBA history with 6,819 assists, but pulling Dirk's minivan out of the mud is probably his biggest!

Dirk is living that retired life to the fullest!

Via Mavs Moneyball