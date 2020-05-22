Dirk Nowitzki Surprises Students With Zoom Call, Gets Called Out By Junior Who Beat Him In Knockout

Dirk Nowitzki is the greatest Dallas Maverick of all time, and even though his playing days are done, his life as an ambassador for the team, as well as the city of Dallas, is only just beginning.

Earlier in the week, Nowitzki joined a Zoom video call organized by Trey, a non-profit organization that coaches high school student athletes to make a difference in their communities, and answered questions from North Texas high school students for almost an hour.

DIRK - What an amazing example of a leader both on and off the court! -- We were so lucky to be able to chat with @swish41 tonight. Thank you for speaking with Trey athletes & their families! #treysonly pic.twitter.com/gWs7xsWjZc — treyathletes (@treyathletes) May 21, 2020

During the call, however, Bishop Lynch junior Jack Slaughter made sure to mention that he actually BEAT Dirk in a game of knockout at a Mavs camp in 2015. They exchanged friendly jabs with Dirk asking, "What happened? You beat me in knockout at Mavs camp?" "Yes sir," Slaughter answered. "I let you win," Nowitzki said while laughing. "I let you win." "No, I got you the whole time," Slaughter joked.

However, we FOUND the video that proves Jack correct!

Video of Jack Slaughter vs Dirk Nowitzki Knockout June 2015

Despite the good-natured ribbing, Slaughter says he learned a lot from Nowitzki on how much it means to be a good role model. "It was nice to see that you can relate to him in more ways than just that we play basketball," he said.

Via WFAA