Disney+ Edits Out Darryl Hannah's Butt In "Splash" With Horrible CGI

April 14, 2020
Daryl Hannah, Red Carpet, Vanity Fair Party, 76th Academy Awards, 2004

(Photo by gsb)

Disney+, understandably, will probably try to cater to a younger audience, even with its more "risque" content.

Take for instance the 1984 film Splash, starring Tom Hanks and Darryl Hannah.  There's a scene where Hannah exposes her butt as she runs into the ocean, and Disney+ felt that was a little too "adult" for their liking.  

They tried to edit some hair over Hannah to cover her rear, and they used the most horrific CGI imaginable to do so.

And here's the original for comparison.

Via Collider

