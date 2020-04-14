Disney+ Edits Out Darryl Hannah's Butt In "Splash" With Horrible CGI

Disney+, understandably, will probably try to cater to a younger audience, even with its more "risque" content.

Take for instance the 1984 film Splash, starring Tom Hanks and Darryl Hannah. There's a scene where Hannah exposes her butt as she runs into the ocean, and Disney+ felt that was a little too "adult" for their liking.

They tried to edit some hair over Hannah to cover her rear, and they used the most horrific CGI imaginable to do so.

Disney+ didn't want butts on their platform so they edited Splash with digital fur technology pic.twitter.com/df8XE0G9om — Allison Pregler -- (@AllisonPregler) April 13, 2020

And here's the original for comparison.

Via Collider