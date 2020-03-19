Distilleries Are Making Hand Sanitizer Out Of Their Alcohol And Handing It Free To Customers
A couple of weeks ago, a lot of people learned the hard way that you cannot use Tito's Vodka as a substitute for hand sanitizer.
However, this hasn't discouraged several distilleries across the country, who have begun using their own in-house alcohols to make their own hand sanitizers, many of which are handing it out free to their customers.
Distilleries are using alcohol on tap to make hand sanitizer to combat the coronavirus https://t.co/xDwKbJfTB5 pic.twitter.com/R5bCb6FhCM— CNN International (@cnni) March 19, 2020
Old Fourth Distillery in Atlanta is one of the establishments crafting their own hand sanitizer, wroting on Instagram, "Due to the recent reports of outages and low supply in our community, We have decided to provide hand sanitizer free of charge to anyone in need. Made with aloe vera gel and 95% ethanol. This is no substitute for washing your hands but in a pinch it will get the job done. Available at the Distillery starting March 12th at 5pm. If you have a container please bring it and we will be happy to fill it."
Due to the recent reports of outages and low supply in our community, We have decided to provide hand sanitizer free of charge to anyone in need. Made with aloe vera gel and 95% ethanol. This is no substitute for washing your hands but in a pinch it will get the job done. Available at the Distillery starting March 12th at 5pm. If you have a container please bring it and we will be happy to fill it!
Thank you to the community for its overwhelming support! Because of the large turnout we received, we are currently out of hand sanitizer at the moment. We are waiting on a shipment of ingredients to arrive Monday, at which time we will resume production. We will be making a post next week to keep you updated once we have more available. Thank you for your understanding and we’ll see you next week! If you would like to donate to help us make more for our community (not necessary at all) we now have a link in our bio available.
Moonrise Distillery in Clayton, Georgia, is also making hand sanitizer, using botanical gin infused with natural aloe vera.
The distillery wrote on Facebook, "We are a community of huggers and hand shakers and we want to do our part to keep that warmth around but in as safe a manner as possible. While washing hands with soap and water remains the best solution we hope the sanitizer will help when that is not possible."
Via CNN