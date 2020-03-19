Distilleries Are Making Hand Sanitizer Out Of Their Alcohol And Handing It Free To Customers

A couple of weeks ago, a lot of people learned the hard way that you cannot use Tito's Vodka as a substitute for hand sanitizer.

However, this hasn't discouraged several distilleries across the country, who have begun using their own in-house alcohols to make their own hand sanitizers, many of which are handing it out free to their customers.

Distilleries are using alcohol on tap to make hand sanitizer to combat the coronavirus https://t.co/xDwKbJfTB5 pic.twitter.com/R5bCb6FhCM — CNN International (@cnni) March 19, 2020

Old Fourth Distillery in Atlanta is one of the establishments crafting their own hand sanitizer, wroting on Instagram, "Due to the recent reports of outages and low supply in our community, We have decided to provide hand sanitizer free of charge to anyone in need. Made with aloe vera gel and 95% ethanol. This is no substitute for washing your hands but in a pinch it will get the job done. Available at the Distillery starting March 12th at 5pm. If you have a container please bring it and we will be happy to fill it."

Moonrise Distillery in Clayton, Georgia, is also making hand sanitizer, using botanical gin infused with natural aloe vera.

The distillery wrote on Facebook, "We are a community of huggers and hand shakers and we want to do our part to keep that warmth around but in as safe a manner as possible. While washing hands with soap and water remains the best solution we hope the sanitizer will help when that is not possible."

Via CNN