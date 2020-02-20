Doctors Warn About Dangerous "Skull Breaker" TikTok Challenge

We've all seen the asinine things that become viral challenges.

Remember when eating Tide Pods was a thing?

Now, doctors across the country are warning users of the social media app TikTok to not partcipate in the brand new "Skull Breaker Challenge." The name alone doesn't imply anything positive.

It's a stunt, where two people try to choreograph a jumping dance with another person, the victim, while all three stand shoulder-to-shoulder. When the person in the middle jumps, their legs are kicked out from under them, so they fall flat on the back, no doubt ricocheting the skull of the ground. Sounds like so much fun, right?

“skull breaker” challenge is the new headache in schools. Several children have been fractured. The trend is viral #skullbreakerchallenge pic.twitter.com/8CLU8etz9H — anu sehgal (@anusehgal) February 15, 2020

WARNING ⚠️: A person dies -- during this new #Skull_Breaker challenge.



Warn your kids about it! pic.twitter.com/q73SMvcj1p — Zahack Tanvir (@zahacktanvir) February 18, 2020

Of course, doctors and parents are warning to NOT attempt this challenge.

Dr. Nathan Richards, a physician who specializes in internal medicine and pediatrics at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, said not only is the stunt dangerous, it is potentially fatal. He told Yahoo!, "The 'Skull Breaker Challenge' is an emerging prank being propagated on social media that results in forceful trauma to the head and neck area. It can be associated with a variety of serious and even life-threatening injuries including, but not limited to, bruising, hematoma, skull fracture, neck strain, neck fracture, concussion and long-term complications of concussion, bleeding in or around the brain, loss of consciousness, paralysis and death."

A couple of parents have also warned about the dangers of the Skull Breaker Challenge, after both of their sons suffered injuries because of the prank.

Besides, how could anyone think something called the "Skull Breaker Challenge" was a good thing?

Via Fox News