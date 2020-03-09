Dolly Parton Wants To Appear In “Playboy” Again For 75th Birthday

March 9, 2020
Next January, Dolly Parton will celebrate her 75th birthday, and she’s already making plans.

Parton sat down with an interview with 60 Minutes Australia where she was asked about her potential retirement.  Parton revealed that retirement is the farthest thing on her mind.  In fact, she has a major goal in mind for her 75th.

She said, “Well, I don't plan to retire.  I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again.”

Parton first appeared on the cover of Playboy in October, 1978.  She continued saying, “See, I did Playboy magazine years ago. I thought it would be such a hoot, if they'll go for it – I don't know if they will – if I could be on the cover again when I'm 75."

And asked if she would wear the same outfit, Parton said, “Maybe. I could probably use it.  Boobs are still the same.”

Via Fox News

