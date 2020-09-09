Donald Trump Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize Following Israel-UAE Accord

Earlier this morning, the nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize was announced, and included on the list is Donald Trump.

Trump was nominated by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament and chairman of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. Tybring-Gjedde told Fox News, "For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees."

Tybring-Gjedde cited Trump's role in brokering a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. He wrote, "As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game-changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity."

Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE accord https://t.co/hYElcJX9j6 via @nypost — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2020

Trump is one of 318 candidates for the 2020 Peace Prize. The winner of the prize for 2021 will not be announced until October of next year.

Via NY Post