Donald Trump credits McDonald's french fries for keeping his hair from falling out

There's a simple reason for his signature hair according to Donald Trump: McDonald's french fries.

The 45th president suggested as much after a study came out that proclaimed a chemical in McDonald's fries can help prevent hair loss.

No wonder I didn’t lose my hair! https://t.co/jBFE2OEhS2 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2020

The study, conducted by a group of Japanese researchers from the Yokohama National University, suggested that the chemical Dimethylpolysiloxane, found in the oil used to cook McDonald’s fries could assist in the preparation of hair follicle germs.

Author and professor Junji Fukuda said in a 2018 press release, "The key for the mass production of [hair follicle germs> was a choice of substrate materials for culture vessel. We used oxygen-permeable dimethylpolysiloxane (PDMS) at the bottom of culture vessel, and it worked very well."

Via Fox News