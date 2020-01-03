Donnie Wahlberg Leaves Waitress $2,020 Tip For 2020 Challenge
January 3, 2020
Actor and singer Donnie Wahlberg wanted to make sure his waitress had an amazing start to her 2020.
After dining with his wife Jenny McCarthy at a St. Charles, Illinois IHOP, Wahlberg left his waitress a $2,020 tip on top of a $78.46 bill. McCarthy tweeted a picture of the receipt writing in the post, "@DonnieWahlberg starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is."
. @DonnieWahlberg starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is. #ihop #2020tipchallenge— Jenny McC-Wahlberg (@JennyMcCarthy) January 1, 2020
McCarthy also shared the post with the hashtag "#2020tipchallenge," encouraging others to leave big tips to start off the new year.
Via Today