Donnie Wahlberg Leaves Waitress $2,020 Tip For 2020 Challenge

January 3, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Donnie Wahlberg, Press Conference, New Kids on the Block, New York, 2015

(Photo by Anthony Behar)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Actor and singer Donnie Wahlberg wanted to make sure his waitress had an amazing start to her 2020.

After dining with his wife Jenny McCarthy at a St. Charles, Illinois IHOP, Wahlberg left his waitress a $2,020 tip on top of a $78.46 bill.  McCarthy tweeted a picture of the receipt writing in the post, "@DonnieWahlberg starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is."

McCarthy also shared the post with the hashtag "#2020tipchallenge," encouraging others to leave big tips to start off the new year.

Via Today

 

Tags: 
Donnie Wahlberg
Jenny McCarthy
Tip
Waitress
Meal
Restaurant
IHOP
new year
2020 Challenge
New Kids On The Block