Dr. Oz Recommends Sex For Couples Quarantined Due To Coronavirus To "Live Longer And Get Rid Of Tension"

Countless amounts of people across the world have self-quarantined to halt the further spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Mehment Oz understands that plenty of people might go a little stir crazy holed up in their homes, and he has a simple solution for all those couples currently quarantining: have lots of sex.

Dr. Oz told TMZ that people stuck inside should be having lots of sex to "combat the effects of social distancing for the coronavirus." He said in the video, "The best solution if you’re holed up with your significant other, quarantined, is have sex. You’ll live longer, get rid of the tension.” He added, "Maybe you’ll make some babies. It’s certainly better staring at each other than getting on each other’s nerves.”

Video of Dr. Oz Prescribes Regular Sex for Quarantined Couples, Good for Your Health | TMZ

However, Dr. Frederick Davis, an emergency room doctor at Northwell Health on Long Island, recently told The Post that having sex during this Coronavirus outbreak might not be the best decision, and is in “a gray area.” He said, "If you aren’t showing any symptoms right now, yes. While I expect a baby boom in nine-or-so months, it’s one of those things people can transmit without having symptoms or knowing. In reality, you could be carrying it now."

Via NY Post