Drew Pearson Selected As Finalist For NFL Hall Of Fame Senior Committee

It looks like the Original 88 Drew Pearson will finally take his rightful spot in the NFL Hall of Fame.

Pearson was nominated for the Hall of Fame as one of two members for the senior committee for the Class of 2021. Pearson said during a call with Hall of Fame CEO David Baker, "Thank you for the call. You made my day, and you made my life. How can I thank you? I’m crying, and I haven’t cried in a long time. Happy tears. I’ve been waiting for this call for so long."

.@ProFootballHOF has announced that @88DrewPearson has been nominated as a Senior Finalist for the 2021 class -- — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 19, 2020

Former Cowboys WR Drew Pearson on @1053thefan: “For a day that just started out doing yard work, getting ready to go to Home Depot, and then you get a call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Wow. Unbelievable day. One I’ll remember forever, that’s for sure.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 19, 2020

If you'll remember, Pearson held a party and even invited a camera crew to his home LAST YEAR when the Hall of Fame inductees were announced. When it was revealed he was snubbed, it was one of the most hearbreaking moments in sports history.

Video of Cowboy Legend Drew Pearson Snubbed By NFL Hall Of Fame

Well, it looks like the pathway to the Hall of Fame has finally been laid for Pearson. He will still need to be voted in by the selection committee, but all signs are pointing to Drew Pearson FINALLY in the Hall of Fame!

This alone should have put Drew Pearson in the Hall of Fame:pic.twitter.com/kzmfXL3kQT — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) August 18, 2020

Via Pro Football Talk