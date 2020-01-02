Delivery Man Refuses To Deliver Box Of Wine To 92-Year-Old Grandmother Without ID

Carl Jonston sent his 92-year-old grandmother Louise Wilkinson a bottle of Harveys Bristol Cream Sherry, to be deliverted to her home in the U.K.

When the Amazon deriver arrived at Wilkinson's home with her package, she did not have a passport or ID to prove that she was of legal drinking age. So the driver took the package away. The driver tried to deliver the wine again the next day, in hopes that Wilkinson would be able to produce some sort of identification proving that she was 92. All she had was a bus pass, which wasn't good enough for the driver, who proceeded once again to refuse to deliver the wine.

Johnston said, "She is clearly old enough to drink and the second time she did have photo ID, but a bus pass isn’t on Amazon’s list of accepted identifications. I can understand that if you are lucky enough to look around 18 you should have to show ID. But my gran is 92. No one could be in any doubt that she’s old enough to drink. But why can’t they be like in the supermarket where they just accept a visual check if you are clearly over 18. I don’t see why Amazon drivers can’t do the same."

Amazon policy regarding the purchase of alcohol requires a "valid photo ID and a signature from the recipient" upon delivery. In the UK, acceptable forms of ID include a passport, driver’s license, military ID card, a biometric immigration document, or a photographic identity card bearing a national Proof of Age Standard Scheme (PASS) hologram.

Johnston said his grandmother was a bit "disturbed" by the incident as “people that age get anxious when things don’t go to plan.” He plans on seeking a refund from Amazon, and then just delivery the sherry to her himself.

Via Fox News