Florida Man Arrested After Ditching Backpack Full Of Drugs And Trying To Hide In Fire Station

24-year old Delmetrice Wilson was a passenger in a car crash that occured in Clearwater, Florida last Thursday evening.

After the crash, Wilson wasted no time in grabbing his backpack and fleeing the scene. See, Wilson had no desire to wait for authorities to arrive at the crash site, because his backpack was full of drugs, so he ran.

Wilson ditched his pack between two buildings, and ran into another to hide. Unfortunately for Wilson, the building he went to hide in was Clearwater Fire Department Station 45.

Florida man flees crash, hides in fire station with backpack filled with drugs https://t.co/sEvWlGJebm pic.twitter.com/ZcDjZKl0hj — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) July 31, 2020

The fire department notified the Clearwater police of Wilson's whereabouts, and he was eventually arrested. A witness led police to Wilson's backpack, in which they found a "trafficking amount" of codeine, along with crack cocaine, alprazolam, MDMA, and marijuana.

Via WFLA