Drunk College Students Caught Making Out In A Police Station They Thought Was A Dorm

College and drinking are synonymous with each other, with a little "doing stupid things while drunk" sprinkled into the mix.

Case in point, a couple of college students in Oxford, Ohio. They had been drinking, and thought they were inside the stairwell of a dorm at Miami University, so they started "canoodling" a little bit. Things were getting a little hot and heavy, when their little makeout session was rudely interrupted, by a police officer no less.

Ok, not a totally unbelievable scenario, until you learn that the the students were not actually inside a dorm on campus, but sitting in the stairwell of the police headquarters in Oxford, Ohio.

2 teens found kissing in Oxford police headquarters they thought was Miami dorm https://t.co/gLmg8sEmP2 — journalnews (@journalnews) February 28, 2020

Apparently, the young lady was visiting Miami University, and was trying to bring back the fella to her friend's dorm. Unfamiliar with the area, she actually led him to the police station. When officers confronted the pair, they smelled alcohol, and both teens gave the police fake IDs!

They were both issued summons for disorderly conduct, offenses concerning underage persons and taken back to the actual dorms. The woman reportedly told the cops, "This is kind of embarrassing now that I think about it."

Via Journal-News