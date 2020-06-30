Drunk Driver Busted After Leaving His Car On Sesame Street

When you're crusing down Sesame Street, chances are you won't find a vehicle wrecked by a drunk driver.

Granted, this isn't the Sesame Street we all know and love, but an actual road in Seabeck, Washington, where police were called to a local Chevron gas station. Apparently, a man, suspected of drunk driving, crashed into the gas station, and drove away from the scene. He made it all the way to Sesame Street, where he abandoned his vehicle, and then fled on foot.

Police dog helps nab suspected 5-time drunk driver on Sesame Street (the one near Seabeck...)

https://t.co/OVPRPKpedh pic.twitter.com/WG1FxihcEM — KOMO News (@komonews) June 29, 2020

Luckily, police dog Heiko was able to easily track down the perp, who was apprehended without further incident.

It was the driver's 5th DUI within 10 years and he was booked into the Kitsap County Jail for investigation of felony DUI, hit and run, driving with a suspended license, and for two previous DUI warrants.

Via KOMO News