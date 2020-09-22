Drunk driver who gave fake name to police recognized by officer he went to school with

September 22, 2020
A man in England was pulled over by police for driving under the influence.

He had no insurance nor form of identification, so he provided the officers his name.

Unfortunately, he found his way into a whole new level of trouble after he provided the officers a false name.

And it didn't take long for officers to unveil his deception, as he recognized the driver from when they went to school together!

Not only was the driver arrested for drunk driving, he also had illegally tinted windows and no black box on its exhaust pipe.

That's going to be an awkward school reunion.

