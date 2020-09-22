Drunk driver who gave fake name to police recognized by officer he went to school with

A man in England was pulled over by police for driving under the influence.

He had no insurance nor form of identification, so he provided the officers his name.

Unfortunately, he found his way into a whole new level of trouble after he provided the officers a false name.

And it didn't take long for officers to unveil his deception, as he recognized the driver from when they went to school together!

Derby. That awkward moment when you try to give false details but an officer recognises you from school 20 years ago. No licence, no insurance, illegal tints, no back box on exhaust and drunk. Arrested. #Seized #Fatal4 #ProjectEDWARD pic.twitter.com/0koZYeBGuM — Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (@DerbyshireRPU) September 19, 2020

Not only was the driver arrested for drunk driving, he also had illegally tinted windows and no black box on its exhaust pipe.

That's going to be an awkward school reunion.

Via Yahoo!