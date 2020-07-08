Drunk Man Arrested After Forcing His Way Behind Subway Counter To Make His Own Sandwich

44-year-old Don Peters really wanted a sandwich.

The Akron, Ohio man is now in jail after forcing his way behind the counter at his local Subway in order to make his own Sandwich.

Police say Peters was drunk, and acting belligerent when he stormed into the Subway at 12:45 p.m. this past Saturday afternoon. Peters demanded the Subway workers make him a meal, and then damaged plexiglass at the restaurant before forcing his way through and proceeded to make his own sandwich.

Drunken man forces way behind Akron Subway counter, makes own sandwich, police say https://t.co/bL7kY1Ofg2 — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) July 7, 2020

When officers arrested him, they found a bottle of vodka and a block of Subway cheese in his’ pockets.

Peters currently faces charges of disorderly conduct, criminal damaging, and open container.

Via Cleveland.com