Drunk Man Arrested After Riding Horse Down Dallas Highway

December 9, 2019
A man in Dallas was arrested last night after witnesses say he was driving erratically, and possibly drunk.

It was a rather unusual case of drunk driving, however, as the police found the man was not driving a car down East LEdbetter, but riding a horse.  

The man was reportedly weaving in and out of traffic on the highway, and Becky’s Hope Horse Rescue was caled to the scene as the horse was injured somehow throughout the night.

The man was arrested for public intoxication and the horse is currently at the horse rescue in Frisco.

Via CBS DFW

