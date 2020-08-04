Drunk Man Pulls Shotgun Trying To Help Police Break Up A Party

Police in Troy, Michigan were called to a neighborhood last Friday evening after receiving multiple reports of a loud party in one of the houses.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 20-year-old arguing with a resident of the neighborhood, 47-year-old Christopher Hoggarth.

Hoggarth eventually returned to his home. Police began speaking with the 20-year-old, when suddenly they heard the sound of a shotgun being racked. They turned to investigage the source of the noise, and found Hoggarth standing on his front porch holding a shotgun in the “high ready” position. When officers ordered him to put down the gun, Hoggarth ignored them, but slowly retreated into his home.

His wife came out of the home to argue with police, though eventually Hoggarth came out and surrendered himself to the police, though he refused to put his hands behind his back.

Hoggarth told police he wasn't “going to do anything” with the shotgun, and that racking the shotgun was just for the noise. He was eventually arrested, and charged with possessing a firearm while intoxicated. He was arraigned Saturday and released after posting $2,000 or 10% bond.

Via Click On Detroit