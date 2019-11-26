Dwayne Johnson And Danny DeVito Crash Wedding In Mexico, Serenade Bride And Groom With Nat King Cole
Dwayne Johnson and Danny DeVito both star in the upcoming Jumanji: The Next Level.
While in Mexico promoting the film, Johnson and DeVito decided to take some time away from the press tours for a little bit of fun.
The pair decided to crash a nearby wedding, serenading the lovely bride and groom, along with their gathered guests with song, dueting on Nat King Cole's "Unforgettable." Johnson wrote on Instagram, "We were sippin’ on a lil’ Teremana tequila enjoyin’ the quiet sunset together in Mexico after a long week of Jumanji work when this idea hit. Crash the wedding. Grab a mic. Sing a special song. Say adios."
So that's exactly what they did.
We were sippin’ on a lil’ Teremana tequila -- enjoyin’ the quiet sunset together in Mexico after a long week of Jumanji work when this idea hit. Crash the wedding. Grab a mic. Sing a special song. Say adios. It was actually quite beautiful and the love and mana in that room surrounding the wedding couple was so strong. Congratulations to the lovey bride, Kristine and handsome groom, Will. And their four children, Ryan, Mason, Edie & Max. Beautiful family. The Abbots aka Brady Bunch. #unforgettable #cabosanlucas #rockdevitoweddingcrash --❤️--
After the video, Johnson and DeVito offered the new groom some sage advice. "Here's five important words that Danny and I live by," Johnson said. "Yes honey, you are right." "Absolutely," DeVito agreed.
Via WFAA