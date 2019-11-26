Dwayne Johnson And Danny DeVito Crash Wedding In Mexico, Serenade Bride And Groom With Nat King Cole

Dwayne Johnson and Danny DeVito both star in the upcoming Jumanji: The Next Level.

While in Mexico promoting the film, Johnson and DeVito decided to take some time away from the press tours for a little bit of fun.

The pair decided to crash a nearby wedding, serenading the lovely bride and groom, along with their gathered guests with song, dueting on Nat King Cole's "Unforgettable." Johnson wrote on Instagram, "We were sippin’ on a lil’ Teremana tequila enjoyin’ the quiet sunset together in Mexico after a long week of Jumanji work when this idea hit. Crash the wedding. Grab a mic. Sing a special song. Say adios."

So that's exactly what they did.

After the video, Johnson and DeVito offered the new groom some sage advice. "Here's five important words that Danny and I live by," Johnson said. "Yes honey, you are right." "Absolutely," DeVito agreed.

Via WFAA