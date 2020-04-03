Dwayne Johnson Teaches Daughter To Wash Hands Singing "You're Welcome" From "Moana"

Just like everyone else, Dwayne Johnson is making sure he washes his hands for the reccommended 20 seconds.

Johnson also wants to make sure his daughter washes her hands thoroughly too, and has taken the advice to sing a song to heart.

In a video posted to Instagram, Johnson explained that "Baby Tia" DEMANDS that he sing the rap portion of his song "You're Welcome" form the Pixar film Moana. He wrote, "We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands."

Johnson voiced Maui in the 2016 film. He also added in the video, "Stay healthy and safe, my friends."

Via CNN