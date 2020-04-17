Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Loves "You're Welcome" From "Moana," But Has NO Idea Her Dad Sings It

Dwayne Johnson has plenty if iconic characters in his filmography, but one in particular stands out for his young daughter, Tiana.

Tiana is a HUGE fan of Moana, and in particular the song "You're Welcome." The thing is, the soon-to-be 2-year-old has NO idea her father is actually Maui, and that is actually him singing!

Johnson wrote on Instagram, "And for the 937th time today she wants daddy to sing along with Maui. She has no idea, we're the same person."

Tiana obviously loves it, as it wasn't too long ago he posted another video where he teaches her how to wash her hands, while singing "You're Welcome!"

Via Too Fab