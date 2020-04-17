Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Loves "You're Welcome" From "Moana," But Has NO Idea Her Dad Sings It
Dwayne Johnson has plenty if iconic characters in his filmography, but one in particular stands out for his young daughter, Tiana.
Tiana is a HUGE fan of Moana, and in particular the song "You're Welcome." The thing is, the soon-to-be 2-year-old has NO idea her father is actually Maui, and that is actually him singing!
Johnson wrote on Instagram, "And for the 937th time today she wants daddy to sing along with Maui. She has no idea, we're the same person."
And for the 937th time today she wants daddy to sing along with Maui. She has no idea, we’re the same person. And I have no idea what day it is anymore, but I am sure it’s one that ends with Y. To all the mama and papa bears out there going thru it - we understand. 24hr parenting. Get your sleep and cocktails when you can. #BringItOnBaby ----------❤️----
Tiana obviously loves it, as it wasn't too long ago he posted another video where he teaches her how to wash her hands, while singing "You're Welcome!"
Before my showers now, Baby Tia (mama mia) demands I sing the rap portion of my song “You’re Welcome” from MOANA, while I wash her hands. We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands. Stay healthy and safe, my friends. D And gotta love how at the start of this vid, baby Tia is like, “just shut your mouth and sing daddy” --
Via Too Fab