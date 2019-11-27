Dying 87-Year-Old Granted Final Wish Of Having A Beer With His Sons

An 87-year-old Wisconsin man just wanted one final wish.

Family was gathered as Norbert Schemm lay in a hospital bed, as he had been doing for the proceeding week. As things were coming to an end, one of his son's informed the family via text that Norbert was going to have one final beer.

So, a day before he passed, Norbert was surrounded by his sons, who shared one final beer with their dad.

My grandfather passed away today.



Last night all he wanted to do was to have one last beer with his sons. pic.twitter.com/6FnCGtG9zW — Adam Schemm (@AdamSchemm) November 21, 2019

His grandson Adam told CBS News, "It was a really good family moment that I know meant a lot to everyone. The look on everyone's face is something to cherish, they are all smiling including my grandfather."

Of course, the photo has gone absolutely viral, with many people sharing similar moments they had with their family members.

I don’t know you... but I felt this. Days before my grandpa passed he let my dad and I know he wanted a cigar and a beer. We made it happen. I’m so sorry for your loss. Your grandpas smile is one for the books! pic.twitter.com/HDv3y2kLeA — Ben Riggs (@RenBiggs) November 21, 2019

My grandmom did the same thing but with shots of Bailey’s ---- pic.twitter.com/LjSg757YIn — gnocchi plate (@brussproutsrock) November 21, 2019

I lost my grandpa a year ago. It took all his strength but we got him out to eat the best steak money could buy. Besides steak, all he wanted was a ‘Wisconsin’ Old Fashion and to try espresso for the first time. He was alive for one more night before he passed 7 days later. pic.twitter.com/eF2HagGcx4 — Michael Smith (@WIbikeGuy) November 22, 2019

When asked about the reception the photo has garnered, Adam said it's an "honor and pleasure that we are able to keep talking about my grandfather a week later. I'm glad that we are able to keep his memory alive."

Via CBS News