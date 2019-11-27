Dying 87-Year-Old Granted Final Wish Of Having A Beer With His Sons

November 27, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Beer, Toast, Cheers, Bottles, Clink

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

An 87-year-old Wisconsin man just wanted one final wish.

Family was gathered as Norbert Schemm lay in a hospital bed, as he had been doing for the proceeding week.  As things were coming to an end, one of his son's informed the family via text that Norbert was going to have one final beer.

So, a day before he passed, Norbert was surrounded by his sons, who shared one final beer with their dad.

His grandson Adam told CBS News, "It was a really good family moment that I know meant a lot to everyone.  The look on everyone's face is something to cherish, they are all smiling including my grandfather."

Of course, the photo has gone absolutely viral, with many people sharing similar moments they had with their family members.

When asked about the reception the photo has garnered, Adam said it's an "honor and pleasure that we are able to keep talking about my grandfather a week later.  I'm glad that we are able to keep his memory alive."

Via CBS News

Tags: 
Father
grandfather
Hospital
Wish
Cheers
beer
Dying
Sweet
family
Norbert Schemm