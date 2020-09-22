Each state's most embarrassing Google search

We've heard the statement "There's no such thing as a stupid question."

Well, according to Zippia, that's just not the case.

The website compliled a list of each state's most embarassing Google search. Since we're all living in this pandemic time, our time on the internet has most likely increased, so we've had plenty of time and opportunity to dive deep into the weird side of the internet.

As such, Zippia decided to find out what each state's most embarassing Google search, and this was even PRE-pandemic! Zippia collected data from August 2019 to August 2020!

A couple searches stand out:

California - "How to quit a job you just started"

Nebraska - "Smelly feet"

New Mexico - "Justin Bieber nudes"

Pennsylvania - "Nickelback concert"

Some of the searches are actually rather innocent as well, including Texas, which searched "Does my dog love me?"

The full list of each state's most embarassing search is as follows:

Alabama - Shoulder Pads

Alaska - Dog Carrier

Arizona - Feet Photos

Arkansas - Ear Bug

California - How to quit a job you just started

Colorado - Mumble Rap

Connecticut - Sussex Royal Instagram

Delaware - Are aliens real

Florida - How to get rid of ghost

Georgia - Where is africa

Hawaii - Mayonnaise recipe

Idaho - How to vape

Illinois - What do we breathe out

Indiana - How is baby made

Iowa - How to get fired

Kansas - Pumpkin spice latte

Kentucky - How to become a vampire

Louisiana - Why do I sweat so much

Maine - Disc Golf

Maryland - Love is blind

Massachusetts - Will Smith Rap

Michigan - What am i good at

Minnesota - Hacky sack

Mississippi - Is the earth round

Missouri - How to fake sick

New Hampshire - What does hampshire mean

New Jersey - Weegee board

New Mexico - Justin Bieber Nudes

New York - Velour tracksuits

North Carolina - Nicholas Sparks

Montana - Nick Nolte

Nebraska - Smelly Feet

Nevada - Guy Fieri

North Dakota - Ok boomer meaning

Ohio - Does my cat love me

Oklahoma - Bigfoot evidence

Oregon - Live Laugh Love

Pennsylvania - Nickleback concert

Rhode Island - Love Island

South Carolina - Live pd

South Dakota - Dr. Phil

Tennessee - Is my house haunted

Texas - Does my dog love me

Utah - Baby Geniuses

Vermont - Where is Canada

Virginia - Royal Family

Washington - bigfoot hunters

West Virginia - why is my poop green

Wisconsin - why do people lie

Wyoming - casserole recipes

Via Zippia

