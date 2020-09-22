Each state's most embarrassing Google search
We've heard the statement "There's no such thing as a stupid question."
Well, according to Zippia, that's just not the case.
The website compliled a list of each state's most embarassing Google search. Since we're all living in this pandemic time, our time on the internet has most likely increased, so we've had plenty of time and opportunity to dive deep into the weird side of the internet.
As such, Zippia decided to find out what each state's most embarassing Google search, and this was even PRE-pandemic! Zippia collected data from August 2019 to August 2020!
A couple searches stand out:
California - "How to quit a job you just started"
Nebraska - "Smelly feet"
New Mexico - "Justin Bieber nudes"
Pennsylvania - "Nickelback concert"
Some of the searches are actually rather innocent as well, including Texas, which searched "Does my dog love me?"
The full list of each state's most embarassing search is as follows:
Alabama - Shoulder Pads
Alaska - Dog Carrier
Arizona - Feet Photos
Arkansas - Ear Bug
California - How to quit a job you just started
Colorado - Mumble Rap
Connecticut - Sussex Royal Instagram
Delaware - Are aliens real
Florida - How to get rid of ghost
Georgia - Where is africa
Hawaii - Mayonnaise recipe
Idaho - How to vape
Illinois - What do we breathe out
Indiana - How is baby made
Iowa - How to get fired
Kansas - Pumpkin spice latte
Kentucky - How to become a vampire
Louisiana - Why do I sweat so much
Maine - Disc Golf
Maryland - Love is blind
Massachusetts - Will Smith Rap
Michigan - What am i good at
Minnesota - Hacky sack
Mississippi - Is the earth round
Missouri - How to fake sick
New Hampshire - What does hampshire mean
New Jersey - Weegee board
New Mexico - Justin Bieber Nudes
New York - Velour tracksuits
North Carolina - Nicholas Sparks
Montana - Nick Nolte
Nebraska - Smelly Feet
Nevada - Guy Fieri
North Dakota - Ok boomer meaning
Ohio - Does my cat love me
Oklahoma - Bigfoot evidence
Oregon - Live Laugh Love
Pennsylvania - Nickleback concert
Rhode Island - Love Island
South Carolina - Live pd
South Dakota - Dr. Phil
Tennessee - Is my house haunted
Texas - Does my dog love me
Utah - Baby Geniuses
Vermont - Where is Canada
Virginia - Royal Family
Washington - bigfoot hunters
West Virginia - why is my poop green
Wisconsin - why do people lie
Wyoming - casserole recipes
Via Zippia
