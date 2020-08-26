Day Drinking, Chicken Nuggets, And "Meth Recipe," Each State's Most Interesting Quarantine Google Search

Most of us have been stuck at home these past six months due to the quarantine, and as such, have had plenty of time to scour the internet.

Zippia.com recently put together a map of each state's most interesting Google searches this quarantine, and some of the results are surprising, to say the least.

In the list of what we would call hobbies, they want to learn to "Cross-stitch" in Kansas, "DIY patio" in New Hampshire, "Build a chicken coop" in Maine, and have a "Virtual book club" in Massachusetts.

Some of the foods states are searching for are "Chicken nuggets" in Oklahoma, "Little Debbie cakes" in Arkansas, "Banana bread" in Hawaii, and "Hot wings" in Wyoming.

And then we have Missouri. Missouri's top Google search this quarantine? "Meth recipe."

In Texas, we're "having trouble sleeping," while California is obsessing over "Cool Zoom backgrounds," and Floridians are trying to figure out "How to sleep at work." Meanwhile, South Dakota is trying to figure out "How to move to Canada."

Here's the list of Every State's 'Most Interesting Quarantine Google Search,' according to Zippia.

Alabama- BBQ

Alaska- Pizza Delivery

Arizona- Staycation

Arkansas- Little Debbie Cakes

California- Cool Zoom Backgrounds

Colorado- How To Stop Drinking

Connecticut- Dog Adoption

Delaware- Hammock

Florida- How to sleep at work

Georgia- Chicfila

Hawaii- Banana bread

Idaho- Delete Facebook

Illinois- Mcdonalds Value Menu

Indiana- How to become a youtuber

Iowa- Stock Tank Pools

Kansas- CrossStitch

Kentucky- Vaping Pen

Louisiana- How Often Should You Wash Your Hair

Maine- Build a chicken coop

Maryland- Smoothie

Massachusetts- Virtual Book Club

Michigan- Making Cannabutter

Minnesota- Boxed Wine

Mississippi- Vodka Pops

Missouri- Meth recipe

Montana- Webcam

Nebraska- Mikes Hard Lemonade

Nevada- Going Vegan

New Hampshire- DIY patio

New Jersey- virtual interview

New Mexico- Day Drinking

New York- Quarantine 15

North Carolina- How to get a cruise refund

North Dakota- 365 days

Ohio- How To Dye Your Hair Blonde At Home

Oklahoma- Chicken Nuggets

Oregon- Library Cards

Pennsylvania- Why Are My Plants Dying

Rhode Island- Chinese delivery

South Carolina- Frose

South Dakota- How to move to Canada

Tennessee- Cracker Barrel Alcohol

Texas- Having Trouble Sleeping

Utah- Dr Pepper Shortage

Vermont- Sourdough Starter

Virginia- Grilled Cheese

Washington- How to roll sushi

West Virginia- Quit Smoking

Wisconsin- Bloody Mary

Wyoming- Hot Wings