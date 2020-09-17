Eiffel Tower Named The "Most Complained About" Tourist Attraction In The World

Millions of people visit the Eiffel Tower every single year. Unfortunately, it seems that many of these experiences weren't what they were all cracked up to be.

Video of EIFFEL TOWER - EIFFEL TOUR , PARIS 4K

A new study has found the Eiffel Tower to be the "most complained about" tourist attraction in the world.

The study was conducted by the website Uswitch, which analyzed all of the negative reviews and complaints from tourists left on TripAdvisor. They wanted to find how much time people spent writing negative reviews on major attractions.

The analysis found that people spent spent 24,129 minutes writing a total of 19,3030 negative reviews for the Eiffel Tower.

One review read, "The area is so so dirty, filled with rats." Another dismissed the structure as nothing but a “big hunk of steel. Nothing special, too commercial."

The study found the Sydney Opera House in Australia to be the least-complained about tourist attraction.

Via News.com.au