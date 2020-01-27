El Paso Zoo Will Name A Cockroach After Your Ex And Feed It To A Meerkat For Valentine’s Day

January 27, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Cockroach, Tiled Floor, White Wall

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local News
Shows
Your Morning Links

A Valentine’s Day tradition in El Paso will continue once again this year.

The El Paso Zoo announced that they once again will name cockroaches after your ex-significant other and feed it to a meerkat.

This year, however, more animals will be able to divulge in the zoo’s “Quit Bugging Me” campaign, and the event will now last three days total!

The event will also be streamed on all the zoo’s social media platforms.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Via KVIA

Tags: 
El Paso Zoo
Cockroach
ex
Boyfriend
Girlfriend
Meerkat
el paso
Texas
Relationship
Valentine's Day