Elephants Break Into Village Under Quarantine, Drink 30 Liters Of Grain Alcohol Before Passing Out In A Farm

March 20, 2020
14 elephants recently found ther way into a village in the south-western Yunnan province in China looking for something to eat.

The village is currently under a quarantine due to the Coronavirus, so no one was really on hand to stop the elephants from damaging their corn storage vaults, or a pair of them from drinking 30 liters of grain alcohol!

A few pictures from the incident have gone viral, showing a couple of the elephants passed out from drinking so much wine.

Village officials insist the elephants weren't drunk, but were merely lying back-to-back in order "to rest."

Long Yunhai, deputy director of the Menghai Forestry and Grassland Administration, said, "There have indeed been recent reports of 14 Asian elephants entering villages and damaging vats of grain alcohol, but whether they drank any alcohol is hard to determine."

Via The Sun

