Elephants Break Into Village Under Quarantine, Drink 30 Liters Of Grain Alcohol Before Passing Out In A Farm

14 elephants recently found ther way into a village in the south-western Yunnan province in China looking for something to eat.

The village is currently under a quarantine due to the Coronavirus, so no one was really on hand to stop the elephants from damaging their corn storage vaults, or a pair of them from drinking 30 liters of grain alcohol!

A few pictures from the incident have gone viral, showing a couple of the elephants passed out from drinking so much wine.

Xishuangbana, Yunnan, China. 11 March, a herd of 14 elephants went to village. Looking for corn and other foodstuffs. Apparently, They also polished 30 KG of corn whisky!

Two of the males got completely drunk, and made themselves a pair of cutest internet sensation in China. pic.twitter.com/bflXHa8sST — HGS Dhaliwal (@hgsdhaliwalips) March 18, 2020

Village officials insist the elephants weren't drunk, but were merely lying back-to-back in order "to rest."

Long Yunhai, deputy director of the Menghai Forestry and Grassland Administration, said, "There have indeed been recent reports of 14 Asian elephants entering villages and damaging vats of grain alcohol, but whether they drank any alcohol is hard to determine."

Via The Sun