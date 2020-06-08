Elmer Fudd To No Long Carry Guns On "Looney Tunes"

Looney Tunes has made its way to the new streaming service HBO Max, though longtime viewers will notice a very big difference.

Popular character Elmer Fudd will no longer carry a gun as he goes hunting wabbits, a change executive producer Peter Browngardt attributes to "gun violence." Browngardt told the New York Times, "We’re not doing guns, but, we can do cartoony violence — TNT, the Acme stuff. All that was kind of grandfathered in."

Instead, Fudd will be using a scythe to try and catch Bugs Bunny.

Video of Looney Tunes Cartoons: Dynamite Dance

Looney Toons Cartoons debuted with HBO Max earlier this month, and is available to stream.

Via Fox News