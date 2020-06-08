Elmer Fudd To No Long Carry Guns On "Looney Tunes"
June 8, 2020
Looney Tunes has made its way to the new streaming service HBO Max, though longtime viewers will notice a very big difference.
Popular character Elmer Fudd will no longer carry a gun as he goes hunting wabbits, a change executive producer Peter Browngardt attributes to "gun violence." Browngardt told the New York Times, "We’re not doing guns, but, we can do cartoony violence — TNT, the Acme stuff. All that was kind of grandfathered in."
Instead, Fudd will be using a scythe to try and catch Bugs Bunny.
Looney Toons Cartoons debuted with HBO Max earlier this month, and is available to stream.
Via Fox News