Elon Musk Wants To Plant A Chip In Your Brain That Will Let You Listen To Music In Your Head

Elon Musk is ready to plant chips into your brain.

Through his new startup Neuralink, of which he is a co-founder, Musk wants to make headphones a thing of the past through a brain chip implant.

Though these new implants, Musk wants humans to have the ability to listen to music directly from their brain.

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 19, 2020

Musk also claims that Neuralink may one day be able to cure mental health issues such as depression and addiction, and that the chip could allow paralyzed people to control devices.

Via Consequence of Sound