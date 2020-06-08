Elton John Pays For The Surgery For The Woman He Left At The Altar 50 Years Ago

Before he came to be known as Elton John, he was Reginald Dwight, and he was actually engaged to be married to a woman, Linda Hannon.

The pair met at a club in 1968, and while they dated, Hannon paid most of John's bills at the time. Three weeks before they were set to be married, however, John had a talk with songwriting partner Bernie Taupin and blues singer Long John Baldry, who talked him out of the upcoming nuptials. According to the Mirror, "The pair got Elton ‘roaring drunk’ and told him to call it off, saying he was going to ruin two lives — his own and Linda’s. The breakup came just months before he scored a smash hit with 'Your Song' in 1970."

In fact, John's 1975 song "Someone Saved My Life Tonight" was about his breakup with Hannon. "You almost had your hooks in me, didn’t you dear? You nearly had me roped and tied, altar-bound, hypnotized," the song goes.

Despite the song, Hannon felt kindly towards John, even after he married another woman in 1984, divorced in '88, came out, and married Davisd Furnish in 2014. And even though the pair had little contact since their breakup, when Hannon was faced with a dire situation, she felt only John could help her.

Hannon, who now lives in Dallas and works as an office manager for a doctor’s office, needed knee replacement surgery, and would not be able to work for five weeks. Knowing she would not be able to afford the procedure and time off from work, she reached out to John. When emails could not reach John, she told the Mirror her story, saying, "When Reg started out, I was paying the rent, bills and for the food. It was while they were trying to live their dreams."

When John heard of Hannon's predicament, he jumped at the chance to aid her, saying he would be "delighted" to help. A source told the Mirror, "When Elton heard about Linda’s plight, he didn’t hesitate for a second to help out. He remembers how good she was 50 years ago, when he and Bernie needed the support, and is really pleased to be able to help her in her hour of need."

Elton John pays for jilted ex-fiancé's knee surgery https://t.co/Qt2eZQdjCS pic.twitter.com/8s8DPWDmPt — Page Six (@PageSix) June 6, 2020

Hannon added, “I am so touched by Reg. After all these years, it’s so kind. I am thrilled to bits that he is offering to help.”

Via Page Six