Elton John Screams At Security Guards During Onstage Rant At Concert

Sir Elton John has taken his farewell tour to Australia, where he ran into a bit of trouble with a pair of security guards.

During his second show in Perth, John noticed the security guards ejecting a woman from the venue, and quickly leapt to her defense.

John screamed from the stage to leave the girl alone, and "You don’t treat girls like that. Leave her alone you turds. Morons. Both of you morons."

And that was the cleanest thing Sir Elton yelled at them.

WARNING, this video contains graphic, explicit, NSFW langugage!

Today Perth presenter Louise Momber was in the crowd when the rant occured. She said, "He was so angry. He said he can’t stand violence against women and had to say something. He sang the next song and then immediately apologised for his rant – but said it’s something he’s really passionate about. It was certainly a side of Sir Elton I’d never seen before. One of the biggest music stars in the world – and he took on Perth security guards."

It is still unclear why the woman was ejected from the venue, though a spokeswoman for VenuesWest confirmed a female patron was removed during the show with the approval of Sir Elton’s security representative. “Under the circumstances, the security team acted appropriately and we (VenuesWest and security) worked together with Elton’s team to ensure that the event was safe and successful for the artist and the patrons."

