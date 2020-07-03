Elton John To Stream Classic Concerts Online To Raise Money For Coronavirus Relief

Saturday night will soon be alright for streaming some live concerts!

Elton John announced a six-week series where he will stream classic concerts on YouTube in order to raise money for Coronavirus relief. Specifically, the streamed concerts will raise funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which is currently helping people fight the pandemic.

John said in a statement, "My foundation's COVID-19 Emergency Fund helps frontline partners prepare for and respond to the pandemic and its effects on HIV prevention and care for the most marginalized communities. We cannot jeopardize HIV testing and care during this time or else the results could be disastrous for the 37.5 million people living with HIV. So, I'm really happy to connect this YouTube Concert series to benefit our foundation's urgent COVID response."

Video of Elton John Classic Concert Series

The series begins TODAY, July 3 with Live at Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh, a show from 1976. The series will continue over the next six weeks, with a new show released every Saturday at 11 a.m.

Via Rolling Stone